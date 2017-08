Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ahli Bank :

* FY net profit 631.7 million riyals versus 647.7 million riyals year ago

* Board resommends annual distribution of cash dividend of 10 pct, gratuitous shares 5 pct from capital shares of bank