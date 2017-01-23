BRIEF-Cave Interactive announces exercise of options

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cave Interactive Co Ltd :

* Says 300 units of its 21th series options were exercised to 30,000 shares of its common stock during the period from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, comprised of 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,230.3 yen, 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,205.1 yen, 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,197.0 yen, 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,189.8 yen, 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,175.4 yen and 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,171.8 yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Jm0R7f

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)