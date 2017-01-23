FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Cave Interactive announces exercise of options
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 23, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cave Interactive announces exercise of options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cave Interactive Co Ltd :

* Says 300 units of its 21th series options were exercised to 30,000 shares of its common stock during the period from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, comprised of 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,230.3 yen, 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,205.1 yen, 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,197.0 yen, 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,189.8 yen, 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,175.4 yen and 5,000 shares at exercise price 1,171.8 yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Jm0R7f

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.