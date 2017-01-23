FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SAIBU GAS offers ToB for shares in STrust at 800 yen per share
January 23, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-SAIBU GAS offers ToB for shares in STrust at 800 yen per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - SAIBU GAS Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to

* SAIBU GAS is offering a takeover bid for 3,145,200 shares (no more than 3,145,200 shares) of STrust Co Ltd 's stock, at the price of 800 yen per share

* SAIBU GAS will hold 51 percent stake in STrust (31,452 voting rights), up from 0 percent

* Total acquisition amount is 2,516 million yen for 3,145,200 shares

* Say the offering period from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20

* Settlement date is Feb. 24

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/d5QASv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

