BRIEF-Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 301.6 pct to 331.9 pct

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 301.6 percent to 331.9 percent, or to be 159 million yuan to 171 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 100 million yuan to 110 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 39.6 million yuan

* Comments that higher-than-expected sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ucvjSg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)