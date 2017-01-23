FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 301.6 pct to 331.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 301.6 percent to 331.9 percent, or to be 159 million yuan to 171 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 100 million yuan to 110 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 39.6 million yuan

* Comments that higher-than-expected sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ucvjSg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

