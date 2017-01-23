BRIEF-Xingye Leather Technology raises FY 2016 net profit outlook up 350 pct to 400 pct

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Xingye Leather Technology :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 350 percent to 400 percent, or to be 59.8 million yuan to 66.5 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 250 percent to 300 percent, or to be 46.5 million yuan to 53.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 13.3 million yuan

* Comments that well sales in Q4 is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RVzrOR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)