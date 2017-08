Jan 23 (Reuters) - Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co Ltd

* Says its unit plans to buy Tristone Flowtech Holding S.A.S from France's Bavaria France Holding S.A.S for 185 million euros ($198.34 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jIJ1l7

