BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods Inc launches proposed refinancing

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc :

* Pinnacle Foods Inc launches proposed refinancing

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - strengthened its outlook for adjusted diluted EPS for 2016 to high end of its guidance range

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - reiterated its outlook for adjusted diluted EPS for fiscal 2017 in range of $2.43 to $2.48, excluding items

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - intends to launch a refinancing of its outstanding indebtedness under its senior secured credit facilities

* Pinnacle Foods Inc - refinancing expected to result in interest expense comparable to or slightly below 2016, despite rising interest rate environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: