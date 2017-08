Jan 24 (Reuters) - Xi An Hongsheng Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 2 million yuan to 5 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net loss was 13.4 million yuan

* The reason is increased investment return and stoke transfer income

