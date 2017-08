Jan 24 (Reuters) - Systex :

* Says its subsidiary Systex Solutions (HK) Limited sold entire 14.7 million shares of Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information at 794.7 million yuan

* Says Systex Solutions (HK) Limited holds 0 percent stake in the target company now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/086beh

