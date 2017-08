Jan 24 (Reuters) - Takiron Co Ltd :

* Says the co plans to set up new unit on July 3, to take over part of medical business from the co

* Says the co plans to sell 86 percent stake in the new unit to Teijin Limited for 1.63 billion yen

