7 months ago
BRIEF-Gemdale sees net profit up, to acquire property firms
#Financials
January 24, 2017 / 8:30 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Gemdale sees net profit up, to acquire property firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Gemdale Corp

* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 85-105 percent y/y versus net profit of 3.2 billion yuan ($466.81 million) year ago

* Says it plans to acquire real estate development firm for up to 1.4 billion yuan for property project

* Says it plans to acquire 30 percent stake in property project company for 542.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2km63S3; bit.ly/2jloC7v; bit.ly/2kcl2Lj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8550 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

