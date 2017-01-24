UPDATE 3-BT warns on profit over Italian scandal and UK slowdown
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds details, reaction)
Jan 24 Juneyao Airlines Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 10 B787-9 aircrafts from Boeing , catalogue price of each aircraft at $257 million
* Says it plans to sell its financial leasing JV to Shanghai AJ Group
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iZBYaQ; bit.ly/2js7M4h
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sees slowdown in UK public sector work (Adds details, reaction)
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 U.S. online retailer Amazon has offered to drop some clauses from its e-book deals with publishers in a bid to end an EU antitrust investigation and stave off a possible fine, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)