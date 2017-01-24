Jan 24 Juneyao Airlines Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy 10 B787-9 aircrafts from Boeing , catalogue price of each aircraft at $257 million

* Says it plans to sell its financial leasing JV to Shanghai AJ Group

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iZBYaQ; bit.ly/2js7M4h

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)