BRIEF-Shenzhen MTC to set up investment units and industrial investment funds

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen MTC Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use 20 million yuan to set up a wholly owned investment management subsidiary in Shenzhen, which will launch a cultural and media industrial investment fund worth 5 billion yuan as fund manager

* Says co will use 20 million yuan to set up another wholly owned investment management subsidiary in Shenzhen, which will launch a high-end manufacturing industrial investment fund worth 3 billion yuan as fund manager

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fr80W7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)