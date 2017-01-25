FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guangdong Tonze Electric revises 2016 net profit outlook up 16 pct to 40 pct
January 25, 2017 / 5:23 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Guangdong Tonze Electric revises 2016 net profit outlook up 16 pct to 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Guangdong Tonze Electric :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 16 percent to 40 percent, or to be 69.1 million yuan to 83.4 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 down 15 percent to 15 percent, or to be 50.6 million yuan to 68.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 59.6 million yuan

* Comments that acquisition is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lMNePh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

