BRIEF-Guangdong Tonze Electric revises 2016 net profit outlook up 16 pct to 40 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Guangdong Tonze Electric :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 16 percent to 40 percent, or to be 69.1 million yuan to 83.4 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 down 15 percent to 15 percent, or to be 50.6 million yuan to 68.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 59.6 million yuan
* Comments that acquisition is the main reason for the forecast
