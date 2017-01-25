FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain revises 2016 net profit outlook down 19.5 pct to up 3 pct
January 25, 2017 / 5:58 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain revises 2016 net profit outlook down 19.5 pct to up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chengdu Hongqi Chain :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 19.5 percent to up 3 percent, or to be 144.3 million yuan to 184.6 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 down 13 percent to up 3 percent, or to be 155.9 million yuan to 184.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 179.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Wkm1wV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

