BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain revises 2016 net profit outlook down 19.5 pct to up 3 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chengdu Hongqi Chain :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 19.5 percent to up 3 percent, or to be 144.3 million yuan to 184.6 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 down 13 percent to up 3 percent, or to be 155.9 million yuan to 184.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 179.2 million yuan
* Comments that increased costs are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Wkm1wV
