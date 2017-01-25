FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suzhou Good-Ark Electronics revises 2016 net profit outlook up 340 pct to 390 pct
January 25, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Suzhou Good-Ark Electronics revises 2016 net profit outlook up 340 pct to 390 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Suzhou Good-Ark Electronics :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 340 percent to 390 percent, or to be 100.5 million yuan to 111.9 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 280 percent to 330 percent, or to be 86.8 million yuan to 98.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 22.8 million yuan

* Comments that development of business and gain on exchange are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JzuD3O

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

