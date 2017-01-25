FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Shenzhen Huakong Seg sees FY 2016 net profit outlook to be 6-12 mln yuan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
January 25, 2017 / 7:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Huakong Seg sees FY 2016 net profit outlook to be 6-12 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 6 million yuan to 12 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2015 (7 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 43.2 million yuan to 33.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of construction project, as well as improved business performance in Q4 in the company and subsidiaries are is the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hfow9E

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.