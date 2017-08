Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chinadive Watersports Inc

* Says it plans to acquire robotics firm for 1.02 billion yuan ($148.30 million) via share issue

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jQXw6t; bit.ly/2k2IT2B

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)