Jan 26 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering Co Ltd :

* Says co completes using 12 percent stake in co's wholly owned bio-pharma unit in exchange for 100 percent stake in a Guangxi-based investment firm

* Says the equity delivery procedures has been completed

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rUaz5y

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)