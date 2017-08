Jan 26 (Reuters) - Thai Pruksa Holding Pcl

* Raises 2017 revenue target to 50.2 billion baht, up 9 percent, Chief Executive Thongma Vijitpongpun said

* Raises 2017 presale target to 52.9 billion baht, up 19 percent

* Expects property market in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to grow 5 percent in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)