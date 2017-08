Jan 26 (Reuters) - FreakOut Holdings Inc :

* Says its subsidiary FreakOut Pte. Ltd. will buy 491,786 private placement new shares (51 percent stake) of PT Gema Teknologi Cahaya Gemilang at 17.77 billion Rupiah in total

* Says FreakOut Pte. Ltd. will hold 51 percent stake in the target company after acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IXdGWY

