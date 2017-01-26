FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tianjin Printronics Circuit sees FY 2016 net loss to be 70-100 mln yuan
January 26, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tianjin Printronics Circuit sees FY 2016 net loss to be 70-100 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tianjin Printronics Circuit Corp :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 70 million yuan to 100 million yuan, compared to net loss of FY 2015 (48.3 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 50 million yuan to 60 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales of PCB terminal business, as well as increased raw material price in Q4 are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NYVzWJ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

