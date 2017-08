Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan Logistics Fund Inc :

* Says it plans to acquire remaining 50 percent stake of trust beneficial rights of a property located in Saitama on Feb. 6, at 8.08 billion yen

* Co plans to take out loans of totaling 26 billion yen to fund properties acquisition and repay loan

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FlrNuv ; goo.gl/9qhQdL

