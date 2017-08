Jan 26 (Reuters) - China Real Estate Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy a 93 percent stake in a Suzhou-based investment firm for 46.5 million yuan

* Co will indirectly own 30.97 percent stake in a Changshu-based real estate firm after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oU1pRj

