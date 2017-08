Jan 26 (Reuters) - Softfront Holdings :

* Says its wholly owned unit AWESOME JAPAN plans to raise stake in Tokyo-based information communications firm to 42.4 percent from 5.8 percent

* Says the stake acquisition price is 12 million yen

* Says effective date on Jan. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rnIA5v

