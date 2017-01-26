FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Qiming Information Technology revises 2016 net profit outlook up 1,417.7 pct to 1,465.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Qiming Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 1,417.7 percent to 1,465.6 percent, or to be 47.5 million yuan to 49 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 523 percent to 571 percent, or to be 19.5 million yuan to 21 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 3.1 million yuan

* Comments that increased income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1WTXIo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

