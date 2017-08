Jan 26 (Reuters) - Thai Erawan Group Pcl President Kamonwan Wipulakorn told reporters:

* It targets 2017 revenue growth at 10 percent

* Expects 2017 occupancy rate at 80 percent compared with 79 percent last year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)