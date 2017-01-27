FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Henan Kedi Dairy revises 2016 net profit outlook down 10 pct to up 10 pct
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 3:29 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Henan Kedi Dairy revises 2016 net profit outlook down 10 pct to up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Henan Kedi Dairy Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 10 percent to up 10 percent, or to be 87 million yuan to 106.3 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 96.7 million yuan to 116 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 96.7 million yuan

* Comments that high investment costs are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7IPoKn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

