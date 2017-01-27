FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group revises 2016 net profit outlook up 20 pct to 30 pct
January 27, 2017 / 3:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group revises 2016 net profit outlook up 20 pct to 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 20 percent to 30 percent, or to be 846.7 million yuan to 917.2 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 up 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 987.8 million yuan to 1.2 billion yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 705.5 million yuan

* Comments that decreased income in Q4 and high raw material prices are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/f1CBSl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

