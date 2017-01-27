FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hong Kong Monetary Authority says to increase Countercyclical Capital Buffer for the city
January 27, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Hong Kong Monetary Authority says to increase Countercyclical Capital Buffer for the city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Monetary Authority

* Says to increase countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB) for Hong Kong to 1.875 percent from 1.25 percent, with effect from Jan. 1, 2018

* Says domestic risks remain elevated according to key indicators such as the credit/GDP gap and the property price/rent gap - HKMA Chief Norman Chan

* Says local financial system is facing growing economic and political uncertainties externally - - HKMA Chief Norman Chan

Source text in English: bit.ly/2jDWBFA (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

