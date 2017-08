Jan 27 (Reuters) - Senshu Ikeda Holdings Inc :

* Says the company and co's wholly owned subsidiary Senshu Ikeda Bank Ltd formed a business alliance with Tokyo TY Financial Group Inc and its wholly owned units Tokyo Tomin Bank Limited, Yachiyo Bank Ltd and ShinGinko Tokyo Limited

