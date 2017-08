Jan 27 (Reuters) - Nippon Shikizai Inc :

* Says the co's wholly owned unit Thepenier Pharma Industrie S.A.S. raised stake in Orleans Cosmetics S.A.S. to 80 percent from 0 percent

* Says the stake acquisition price is 1.2 million euros

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6WL7Io

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)