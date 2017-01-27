BRIEF-Zhonghe lowers FY 2016 net profit outlook to be 50 mln yuan to 80 mln yuan

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Zhonghe Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 50 million yuan to 80 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 80 million yuan to 150 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 146.8 million yuan

* Comments that lower-than-expected sales of lithium salt products and loss reduction of textile printing and dyeing business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/461J7X

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)