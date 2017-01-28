FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct
January 28, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - * Larsen & Toubro Ltd

* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.

* Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 262.86 billion rupees vs 259.28 billion rupees a year ago.

* Consol order inflow in Dec-quarter at 348.85 billion rupees.

* Says international order at 118.7 billion rupees, constituted 34 percent of total order inflow in quarter

*Source text: bit.ly/2kcZjFv

* Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Mark Heinrich)

