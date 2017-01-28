BRIEF-India's Larsen & Toubro Dec-qtr consol profit up about 39 pct

Jan 28 (Reuters) - * Larsen & Toubro Ltd
* Dec-quarter consol net profit 9.72 billion rupees vs 7 billion rupees a year ago.
* Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 262.86 billion rupees vs 259.28 billion rupees a year ago.
* Consol order inflow in Dec-quarter at 348.85 billion rupees.
* Says international order at 118.7 billion rupees, constituted 34 percent of total order inflow in quarter
