FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Acrodea to raise 300 mln yen via private placement to fund firm acquisition
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 30, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Acrodea to raise 300 mln yen via private placement to fund firm acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Acrodea Inc :

* Says the co plans to issue 1.1 million shares via private placement, to raise 300.0 million yen

* Says payment date on Feb. 15

* Says the exceeds to be used to fund loan repayment and firm acquisition

* Says the co plans to use 576 million yen(advisory fee included) to buy 100 percent stake in Tokyo-based real estate firm

* Says the acquisition effective on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3iAgFH; goo.gl/cvW6ap

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.