BRIEF-Acrodea to raise 300 mln yen via private placement to fund firm acquisition

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Acrodea Inc :

* Says the co plans to issue 1.1 million shares via private placement, to raise 300.0 million yen

* Says payment date on Feb. 15

* Says the exceeds to be used to fund loan repayment and firm acquisition

* Says the co plans to use 576 million yen(advisory fee included) to buy 100 percent stake in Tokyo-based real estate firm

* Says the acquisition effective on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3iAgFH; goo.gl/cvW6ap

