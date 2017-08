Feb 1 (Reuters) - Calbee Inc :

* Says the co acquired 50 percent stake in Calbee North America, LLC via its wholly owned unit, from R.D. Offutt Company, for $85 million

* Says the co is holding 100 percent stake in the target firm after the acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/l2sFSg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)