Feb 1 (Reuters) - Findex Inc :

* Says the co plans to set up medical consulting JV in Tokyo with Eagle Matrix Co Ltd

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 5 million yen and the co to hold 53.8 percent stake in it

* Says effective date on Feb. 14

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/O65b6z

