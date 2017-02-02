BRIEF-DENSO to fully acquire unit DAISHINSEIKI via stock swap

Feb 2 (Reuters) - DENSO Corp :

* Says the company plans to fully acquire 99.35-percent-owned auto parts manufacturing unit DAISHINSEIKI Co Ltd through stock swap, with effective on March 17

* One share of unit DAISHINSEIKI's stock will be exchanged with 7.9 shares of co's stock

* 16,906 shares of co's stock will be exchanged

* The unit DAISHINSEIKI will be the wholly owned subsidiary of co after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2W44rG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)