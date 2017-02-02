BRIEF-Taiwan's Hua Nan Financial sees growth in 2017 net profit

Hua Nan Financial Holdings, a major state-run firm with units in banking, brokerage and insurance, says:

* Sees net profit this year rising to at least T$16 billion ($512.8 million) versus T$14 billion in 2016 amid Taiwan's mild economic growth

* New policy from the Trump administration remains an uncertainty to global economy

* Profit contribution from China market to slide this year versus 2016 due to China's slowing economic growth; says hard to predict Chinese currency movement (Reporting by Faith Hung)