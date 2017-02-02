BRIEF-Gamecard Joyco Holdings to offer early-retirement program

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Gamecard Joyco Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to offer an early-retirement program with subsidiary to employees, who are above 30 years old to 60 years old as of April 30

* Offering period from March 1 to March 17

* The company expects 80 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on April 30

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Qz2S4q

