Feb 2 (Reuters) - Sony Corp CFO says:

* pictures segment unlikely to achieve earnings target in year ending March 2018

* pictures business important for Sony

* to keep 2017/2018 operating profit target of 500 billion yen ($4.43 billion)

* no possibility of selling pictures business

* pictures business' struggles stem from group's focus on short-term profit Further company coverage: ($1 = 112.8000 yen)