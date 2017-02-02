FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
February 2, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 7 months ago

REFILE-TABLE-Panasonic -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS.)
Feb 2 (Reuters)- 
Panasonic Corp 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to
                  Dec 31, 2016        Dec 31, 2015     Mar 31, 2017
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST
  Sales             5.35 trln           5.67 trln        7.35 trln
                   (-5.7 pct)          (-0.8 pct)
  Operating          240.56              320.25           265.00
                   (-24.9 pct)         (+10.3 pct)
  Pretax             231.84              254.50           260.00
                   (-8.9 pct)          (+22.3 pct)
  Net                175.39              160.22           130.00
                   (+9.5 pct)          (+14.1 pct)
  EPS               75.56 yen           69.18 yen        55.99 yen
  EPS Diluted       75.54 yen           69.17 yen
  Ann Div                               25.00 yen
  -Q2 Div           10.00 yen           10.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                               15.00 yen

NOTE - Panasonic Corp.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6752.T

