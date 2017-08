Feb 3 (Reuters) - JACCS Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 20 percent stake in an Indonesia firm PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPMF) which is engaged in vehicle sale finance and finance lease business

* Co will own 60 percent stake in MPMF after transaction, up from 40 percent stake currently

* Says further details remain to be determined

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WsfkJo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)