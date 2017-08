Feb 3 (Reuters) - Tesiro Jewelry Inc

* Says it plans to invest 4.35 million euros ($4.67 million) in Belgium's Joaillerie Leysen Freres SA for 81 percent stake

* Says shares to resume trading on Feb 6

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kohsxU

