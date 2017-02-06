BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd
* Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products' shares to debut trade on Feb 7 - Shenzhen stock exchange
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kIhcMw (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc