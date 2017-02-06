BRIEF-B2Gold Q4 consolidated gold revenue was $181.2 mln
* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start
Feb 6 TDK Corp :
* Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc
* Says EPCOS AG to hold 49 percent stake in the JV after the stake transfer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nV7tFj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up subsidiary Haisco (U.S.) Medtech Inc
Feb 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.