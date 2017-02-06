BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd :
* Says co completes investment in asset management center (LLC) in Taizhou city
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc