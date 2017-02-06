BRIEF-Tube Investments Dec-qtr profit after tax up 67 pct
* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.41 billion rupees
Feb 6 NHK Spring Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 5.8 million shares for 6.71 billion yen via ToSTNet3
* Says the repurchase plan disclosed on Feb. 3 has been completed
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/WYlNBT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says expands industrial and commercial operations in Thailand
LONDON, Feb 6 British new car registrations rose 3 percent in January according to a car industry body's figures, spurred on by the first annual increase in demand from private consumers since March despite fears Brexit would hit sales.