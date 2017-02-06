REPEAT-Super Bowl draws lower ratings than previous two NFL championship games
Feb 6 Fox's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew a 48.8 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the 21st Century Fox unit.
Feb 6 ValueCommerce Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 316,900 shares for 108.5 million yen in total in Jan. 2017
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 26, 2016
* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.0 million shares for 336.9 million yen in total as of Jan. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KUgQdM
* Fox Sports says Super Bowl 51 ratings on sunday averaged 48.8/72 metered market household rating/share according to Nielsen Media Research - tweet Source text (http://bit.ly/2kdmPiv) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.