Feb 6 ValueCommerce Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 316,900 shares for 108.5 million yen in total in Jan. 2017

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 26, 2016

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.0 million shares for 336.9 million yen in total as of Jan. 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/KUgQdM

