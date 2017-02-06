BRIEF-Zealand Pharma says patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide
* Patient recruitment completed for Phase II trial with glepaglutide for treatment of short bowel syndrome
Feb 6 Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned drug marketing unit in Qinghai
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KIkmO2
* Merit Medical acquires products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections Inc